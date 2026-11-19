BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 19. Azerbaijan, which has historically served as a connecting link between East and West, now plays a significant role in fostering international cooperation to protect digital communication corridors, Director General of the Oman National Computer Emergency Response Team (Oman National CERT), Head of the Regional Cybersecurity Center (RCC), Chair of OIC-CERT, and Lead of the Center for the Fourth Industrial Revolution (C4IR) in Oman, Badar Al Salehi, said during a panel discussion titled "Cyber Alliances and Strategic Autonomy: Balancing Independence and Partnership" at the 2nd International Conference on Cyber Diplomacy, Trend’s correspondent reports from the event.

"For centuries, Baku has been situated at the crossroads of East and West. From the era of the Silk Road to the present day, Azerbaijan has continued to serve as a vital bridge between nations. Today, we are working together to secure the digital corridors of the 21st century," he noted.

Badar Al Salehi expressed his gratitude to Azerbaijan and the Special Communication and Information Security Service for the invitation, their hospitality, and the organization of the conference, emphasizing that such gatherings are essential for advancing international dialogue in the realm of cybersecurity.

Addressing the topics of cyber alliances and strategic autonomy, he pointed out that digital independence doesn’t equate to isolation; achieving complete autonomy in this field is both technically challenging and economically unfeasible.

According to him, strategic autonomy entails a state’s capacity to make independent decisions, select its own technology partners, and ensure the uninterrupted operation of critical infrastructure, even in the event of disruptions involving specific vendors.

He further underscored the importance of diversifying technology partnerships, developing a skilled national workforce, and building indigenous capabilities for responding to cyber incidents. This enables states to participate in international cyber alliances on an equal footing, rather than becoming dependent on external partners.

Furthermore, he added that effective international cooperation in the realm of cybersecurity requires trust, clear mechanisms for sharing information about threats, and a balance between cross-border digital connectivity and the protection of national sovereignty.

The 2nd International Conference on Cyberdiplomacy, themed “Power and Influence in the Age of Artificial Intelligence: A Regional Perspective on the Changing Cyber Environment,” is taking place in Baku.

The conference brings together representatives of government agencies from various countries, international organizations, research centers, and the private sector.

The event focuses on a range of current issues, including the impact of artificial intelligence on international relations, cybersecurity, digital sovereignty, interstate cooperation in cyberspace, information security, and the protection of critical infrastructure.

The conference is jointly organized by the State Service for Special Communications and Information Security of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the National Institute for Research and Development in Informatics of Romania, with the participation of the Office of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, the State Security Service, and other local partners.