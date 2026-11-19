BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 19. The Western Azerbaijan Community expresses deep regret that the hearings held on November 18 by the US Congress’s Tom Lantos Human Rights Commission once again demonstrated a biased stance toward Azerbaijan, the Community said in a statement.

Furthermore, the statement notes that the Community has previously sharply criticized the hostile attitude toward Azerbaijan, the indifference to the violated rights of Azerbaijanis, and religious discrimination at hearings of the aforementioned Commission. At the same time, concern was expressed regarding the biased activities against Azerbaijan by Christian Solidarity International, an organization that participated in the hearings.

“Unfortunately, the current hearings have also continued the previous biased approach. The fact that accusations against Azerbaijan were voiced at the event while simultaneously ignoring the rights of Western Azerbaijanis forcibly expelled from Armenia, the issue of their return to their homelands, and their destroyed cultural and religious heritage is a clear manifestation of double standards.

Framing these issues not on the basis of historical justice and international law, but from the perspective of religious bias, casts serious doubt on the objectivity of organizations that claim to operate under the guise of human rights protection.

The Western Azerbaijan Community calls on the Tom Lantos Commission and Christian Solidarity International to abandon their biased approach and double standards. At the same time, we call on the Tom Lantos Commission to also invite the Western Azerbaijan Community to future hearings on our region and to hear its position as well,” the community’s statement notes.