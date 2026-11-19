BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 19. The rate of decline in ACG production may drop below 3% by the end of the year, bp’s Vice President for Communications and External Affairs covering the Caspian Sea, Central Asia, and Türkiye region, Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli, told reporters, Trend's correspondent reports.

According to him, production figures have recently shown positive trends, and the rate of decline is slowing.

“Currently, the rate of decline in production stands at 3%. By the end of the year, this figure may be even lower. However, the final data will show how the situation unfolds.

A 3% rate is a fairly high figure by global industry standards,” he said.

On September 20, 1994, an agreement was signed involving 11 international oil companies from seven countries for the joint development of the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) fields and the allocation of production shares. The initial plan was to extract 500 million metric tons of oil.

In 2017, the agreement was revised, and the field development period was extended until the end of 2050. SOCAR’s share increased from 11.65 to 25%, and Azerbaijan’s share of the profitable oil was set at 75%.

In 2019, a final investment decision was made on the “Azeri-Central-Eastern” (ACE) project. The first oil was produced from the platform on April 16, 2024. Over the project’s entire operational period, 300 million barrels of oil are expected to be produced.

In September 2024, an agreement was signed for the production of associated gas at the ACG fields, and such production began on June 1, 2026.

According to bp, from November 1997 through the end of the third quarter of 2026, approximately 4.7 billion barrels of oil were produced at the ACG. Approximately 63 billion cubic meters of associated gas were transferred to the state.

The project operator is bp Exploration (Caspian Sea) Limited. The ownership interests are distributed as follows: bp - 30.37%, SOCAR - 35.30%, MOL – 9.57%, INPEX – 9.31%, ExxonMobil – 6.79%, TPAO – 5.73%, and ONGC Videsh – 2.92%.