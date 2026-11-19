BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 19. Work on the Shah Deniz Compression project is progressing ahead of schedule and within the approved budget, with pile installation at the offshore site completed in October, bp Vice President for the Caspian Sea, Central Asia and Türkiye Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli told journalists, Trend's correspondent reports.

He said construction was continuing simultaneously at several locations, with the jacket structures being fabricated at the Baku Deepwater Jackets Factory and the topside modules at the Bayil construction and installation site.

"Good news is that pile installation at the offshore site was already completed in October. The relevant structures will be installed on these piles at the next stage," Aslanbayli said.

He stressed that the project was advancing ahead of schedule without exceeding its allocated budget.

Meanwhile, discussions are underway on the electrification of the platform. According to Aslanbayli, the facility will operate without permanent personnel on board, while bp is working to ensure that the compression platform is fully electrified.

The Shah Deniz Compression project is expected to be completed in 2029.