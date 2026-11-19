BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 19. Capital One is offering complimentary flight rebooking to select business customers who book through its Capital One Business Travel platform. The benefit allows eligible travelers to switch to another airline at no additional cost if their flight is canceled or delayed by more than three hours.

According to the company's announcement, the benefit is available for eligible flights booked through Capital One Business Travel through the end of January 2027, while supplies last.

The service is automatically added to eligible bookings at checkout. If a flight is canceled or delayed by more than three hours within 24 hours of departure, travelers can rebook with any airline for up to $5,000 per person at no additional cost.

The platform begins monitoring eligible itineraries 24 hours before departure. If a qualifying disruption occurs, travelers receive a notification and can use a self-service tool to select a replacement flight for the same day or the following day. The new ticket must be in the same or a lower fare class and must take travelers to the same destination or a nearby airport.

The benefit covers disruptions caused by adverse weather, airport operational issues, and air traffic control problems. Travelers can complete the rebooking process online within minutes and have access to 24/7 support from live agents.

Capital One said flight disruption assistance is also available for purchase to all Capital One Business and Capital One Travel customers. However, the complimentary rebooking benefit is currently limited to select Capital One Business Travel users.

Capital One Business Travel enables business cardholders and their employees to book flights, hotels, and rental cars, manage company travel and track expenses through a single platform. The service also provides access to loyalty points and credit card rewards, discounted rates on selected travel inventory, and tools to support compliance with company travel policies.

Eligible customers can check whether they have access to the complimentary benefit by logging into Capital One Business Travel through their Capital One Business account.