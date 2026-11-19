Photo: the telegram channel of the press secretary to the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 19. Uzbekistan aims to increase exports of information technology (IT) services to $5 billion and is seeking to expand cooperation with Turkish companies in outsourcing, software development and artificial intelligence, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev said today at the first meeting of the Uzbekistan-Türkiye High-Level Council for Business Support in Tashkent.

The announcement was published on the official channel of Sherzod Asadov, the president's press secretary.

Speaking at the meeting, Mirziyoyev highlighted opportunities to use Türkiye's experience in agriculture to expand cooperation in the production of organic mineral fertilizers and agricultural machinery, construction of modern greenhouses, horticulture, water-saving technologies and refrigerated storage facilities.

He said Uzbekistan was interested in developing an integrated agricultural value chain, from food production and processing to distribution through major retail networks.

Additionally, the president called on Turkish investors to participate in the development of New Tashkent and other major infrastructure projects across the country. Potential areas of cooperation include the construction of commercial and residential complexes, hotels, educational institutions and healthcare facilities.

In the transport sector, Mirziyoyev identified toll roads, airports and logistics centers as promising areas for joint projects.

Digital technologies and financial services were also highlighted as important components of bilateral economic cooperation. Uzbekistan aims to increase exports of IT services to $5 billion, with Turkish companies encouraged to launch joint projects in outsourcing, software development and artificial intelligence, benefiting from tax and customs incentives available to residents of IT Park.

Moreover, Mirziyoyev praised the operations of Ziraat Bank, which has been active in Uzbekistan for 33 years, and invited other Turkish financial institutions to participate more actively in the country's banking sector reforms and privatization process.