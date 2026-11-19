Photo: the telegram channel of the press secretary to the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 19. Uzbekistan plans to put state assets, real estate properties and land plots worth a combined $8.4 billion up for sale in 2026–2027, opening new investment opportunities for Turkish businesses, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev said at the first meeting of the Uzbekistan–Türkiye High-Level Council for Business Support in Tashkent.

The announcement was published on the official channel of Sherzod Asadov, the president's press secretary.

Mirziyoyev said privatization and public-private partnership (PPP) programs were creating opportunities for Turkish investors to participate in major projects across Uzbekistan.

He highlighted several initiatives being pursued with Turkish companies, including the privatization of the Samarkand Automobile Plant, modernization of electricity networks in the Samarkand region and construction of a new international airport in Bukhara.

The president called on Turkish banks, investment funds and industrial companies to take a more active role in these processes and explore opportunities to participate in Uzbekistan's privatization and infrastructure development programs.

Mirziyoyev also reaffirmed Uzbekistan's commitment to improving the investment climate.

"We will continue to consistently carry out reforms aimed at improving the investment climate in our country, eliminating excessive bureaucratic barriers for entrepreneurs," Mirziyoyev said.

He said investors in special economic zones were eligible for tax and customs incentives ranging from three to 10 years, depending on investment volumes and compliance with established requirements. Major investors are also offered ready-to-use industrial facilities, land plots and the necessary engineering infrastructure.

As an example, the president highlighted the 100-hectare Ostim Industrial Zone established in the Tashkent region, noting that work was underway to expand the site. He also expressed readiness to extend this model to other regions of Uzbekistan.

During the meeting, Turkish business representatives welcomed the investment opportunities and support measures available in Uzbekistan and outlined their ongoing projects, future plans and proposals for expanding their operations in the country.

"I am sure that together with you we will definitely achieve even higher results. I wish you all great success and good luck in this regard," Mirziyoyev said.