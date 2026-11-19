BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 19. Kazakhstan has proposed exploring joint initiatives with Israel on the responsible use of artificial intelligence (AI) in the religious sphere, combating climate change, and protecting the rights of children with incurable diseases, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan.

The proposal was put forward during an international roundtable entitled "Interfaith Cooperation: From Dialogue to Action", held on November 16, 2026, by the International Center for Interfaith and Interreligious Dialogue with the support of the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Israel.

The Kazakh side presented three initiatives developed in connection with the 24th Meeting of the Secretariat of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, held on October 7, 2026. These included the "Code of Ethics for the Use of Artificial Intelligence in the Religious Sphere", the document "The Role of Religions in Combating Climate Change", and the "Charter on the Rights of Children with Incurable Diseases", developed in cooperation with the Holy See.

Kazakhstan proposed exploring opportunities to promote these initiatives jointly with relevant Israeli scientific, technological, environmental and medical organizations.

The roundtable brought together representatives of government agencies, religious communities, interfaith organizations and expert circles from Kazakhstan and Israel. Discussions focused on practical cooperation in interfaith dialogue, education, humanitarian engagement, environmental protection and the responsible use of AI.

Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Israel Daulet Yemberdiyev highlighted the importance of strengthening mutual trust and engagement among religious communities amid growing international uncertainty.

Gulsana Kozhabay, Chairperson of the Board of the International Center for Interfaith and Interreligious Dialogue, said the meeting continued the dialogue initiated in June 2026 with the Jerusalem Interfaith Center and opened up opportunities to expand direct contacts between religious and expert communities in the two countries.

She also presented Kazakhstan's experience in promoting interfaith harmony and highlighted the role of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions in advancing a culture of peace and mutual respect.

During the discussion, participants proposed developing joint research and educational projects, interfaith volunteering, environmental initiatives and humanitarian cooperation.

Following the roundtable, participants reaffirmed their interest in expanding cooperation, including through expert and educational exchanges, joint humanitarian projects, and partnerships between relevant organizations. The possible signing of memoranda of understanding was also identified as a prospective area of cooperation.