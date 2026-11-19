BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 19. Three oil tankers attempting to transit the Strait of Hormuz despite warnings from the Iranian Navy have struck sea mines in the eastern part of the waterway since early Thursday, the Iranian Army said.

According to a statement issued by the army, the tankers had switched off their GPS systems and attempted to pass through the prohibited eastern section of the strait.

“Explosions caused by naval mines triggered fires aboard the oil tankers, forcing them to halt,” the statement said.

The Iranian Army said that all vessels seeking to pass through the Strait of Hormuz must comply with rules announced by the country's armed forces. These include coordinating their passage in advance, using authorized shipping routes and keeping radio-tracking devices switched on.

“Any attempt to transit the Strait of Hormuz without complying with these rules will result in naval mines exploding and fires breaking out,” the statement warned.

Earlier, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) also reported that two large oil tankers carrying more than four million barrels of crude oil had struck sea mines and exploded in the Strait of Hormuz.

The reported incidents come amid an ongoing military confrontation between the United States and Iran, which escalated on July 8, when US forces launched several waves of strikes against Iranian territory. Washington said the strikes were in response to an attack on a commercial vessel in the Strait of Hormuz. They marked the first such US military action since Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding.

Later that day, US President Donald Trump announced the termination of the ceasefire with Iran. Tehran subsequently retaliated by targeting US facilities in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates and Oman.

The conflict has since brought maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz to a standstill.