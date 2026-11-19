BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 19. Uzbekistan and Türkiye have discussed expanding trade, investment and cooperation across key economic sectors during a today's meeting between Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz in Tashkent.

According to Uzbek presidential press service, at the beginning of the meeting, Yılmaz conveyed Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's greetings and best wishes to Mirziyoyev.

The sides discussed further strengthening the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries, with particular attention to expanding trade, economic and investment cooperation in industry, agriculture, construction, information technology, tourism, transport and energy.

Both parties noted the positive momentum in bilateral relations in recent years, including growing mutual trade and an increasing number of joint ventures.

Mirziyoyev and Yılmaz also highlighted the establishment of the High-Level Council for Business Support. They noted that its inaugural meeting, held in Tashkent on November 19, had resulted in new agreements on investment projects and trade.

Additionally, the sides welcomed the outcomes of the Uzbekistan-Türkiye Business Forum, which brought together more than 200 leading companies and business representatives from both countries.

The meeting included an exchange of views on ensuring the full implementation of the agreements reached and preparing for upcoming bilateral events.

Uzbekistan and Türkiye maintain comprehensive strategic partnership relations, with cooperation spanning political dialogue, trade, investment, defense, transport, energy and cultural exchanges, supported by regular high-level visits and an expanding network of joint business initiatives.