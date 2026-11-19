BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 19. TBC Georgia has secured $51 million in financing from international commercial banks, backed by guarantees from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the International Finance Corporation (IFC), to expand access to trade finance for Georgian businesses.

According to TBC, the financing is provided through the ADB's Trade and Supply Chain Finance Program and the IFC's Global Trade Finance Program.

The funds are expected to support the growth of Georgia's retail trade sector by increasing financing opportunities for local companies and strengthening their access to international markets. The funding will help businesses manage export and import operations more efficiently and expand their activities.

Tamar Khizanishvili, Director of Trade Finance and Factoring at TBC Georgia, said the agreement would broaden financing opportunities for businesses and help the bank respond to the needs of the private sector.

"We are proud that more than 1,000 companies have placed their trust in TBC, with this agreement marking another step towards cementing our market-leading position in this segment," she added.

In turn, Steven Beck, Head of the ADB's Trade and Supply Chain Finance Program, said the partnership would help Georgian businesses expand trade and strengthen their links with international markets.

Makiko Toyoda, Global Manager of Trade and Supply Chain Finance at IFC, said the program would help make trade financing more accessible to companies operating across borders, supporting the flow of essential goods, including food, pharmaceuticals and medical devices.

TBC Georgia is part of TBC Bank Group PLC, a London-listed financial group operating in Georgia and Uzbekistan.