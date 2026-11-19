BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 19. Strong domestic cooperation in cybersecurity makes international partnerships more effective, while access to a wider range of alternatives strengthens countries’ technological independence, Executive Director of the Association of Cybersecurity Organizations of Azerbaijan Rauf Jabarov said during a panel discussion titled "Cyber Alliances and Strategic Autonomy: Balancing Independence and Partnership" at the 2nd International Conference on Cyber Diplomacy in Baku today, Trend’s correspondent reports from the event.

According to Jabarov, achieving strategic autonomy requires having more partners and alternative options, both domestically and internationally.

He stressed that effective international alliances cannot be established or fully utilized without strong partnerships at the national level.

To illustrate this point, Jabarov raised two practical questions. The first is whether international partners are ready to exchange information with one another when a cyber incident affects several countries.

"Whether the answer to this question is 'yes' or 'no' effectively defines the level of our partnership," he said.

The second question concerns cooperation within the country. Jabarov emphasized the importance of turning alerts received from international partners into concrete action at the national level and using the information effectively in the local context.

He said that the answer to this question also reflects the level of domestic cooperation.

Jabarov noted that countries cannot fully benefit from international cooperation without first building a strong local community involving all stakeholders, from state and public institutions to infrastructure providers, as well as IT and cybersecurity companies.

He said that developing such partnerships requires all stakeholders to come together, work closely, and find ways to support one another.

In this regard, Jabarov pointed to the Association of Cybersecurity Organizations of Azerbaijan as one example of efforts to strengthen domestic partnerships.

He noted that the association does not claim to be the definitive or leading example in this field, but its initiatives demonstrate the direction in which domestic cooperation should develop.

According to Jabarov, cybersecurity companies work together within the association, joining forces around a common goal that goes beyond the interests of individual businesses: strengthening the country's cybersecurity resilience.

He added that improving national cybersecurity resilience also helps expand the cybersecurity services market and creates new opportunities for local companies.

"Thus, such development both bolsters the country's cyber-resilience and generates more opportunities for cybersecurity companies," he said.

Jabarov emphasized that, for this reason, member companies prioritize developing the market as a whole rather than competing with one another.

He explained that these companies understand that raising the overall standard of the market will ultimately increase demand for their services.

Another benefit of domestic cooperation, he said, is greater access to cybersecurity services. This approach makes support more affordable and helps ensure that such services are available not only to large corporations but also to small and medium-sized enterprises.

"Our primary goal is precisely to make such services more accessible," he stressed.

Jabarov also emphasized that cyber diplomacy is not solely a political matter. Technological and economic factors underpin political decisions in this area and often shape the direction of political processes.

He called for greater attention to the development of technological and economic partnerships, both within the country and internationally, noting that such cooperation begins with domestic alliances, including associations.

At the end of his speech, Jabarov returned to the relationship between strategic autonomy and international partnerships.

He said that strategic autonomy primarily depends on having genuine and diverse options, both at the domestic and international levels.

Countries must take into account the possibility that an international partner may be unable to provide support in a particular situation, making it important to have alternative partners, he noted.

"We need partners who can stand with us in certain scenarios, as well as other partners capable of assisting us in different situations. In essence, international partnership is based on having a wider range of choices," Jabarov said.

He added that the same principle applies within countries. Achieving strategic autonomy requires companies to have a wider choice of cybersecurity service providers.

According to Jabbarov, when a company needs cybersecurity services, a variety of options on the domestic market allows it to make decisions more quickly and achieve a certain degree of autonomy.

"The key point is that having more choices enhances and strengthens autonomy, while the existence of strong domestic partnerships boosts the effectiveness of international partnerships," he concluded.

The 2nd International Conference on Cyberdiplomacy, themed “Power and Influence in the Age of Artificial Intelligence: A Regional Perspective on the Changing Cyber Environment,” is taking place in Baku.

The conference brings together representatives of government agencies from various countries, international organizations, research centers, and the private sector.

The event focuses on a range of current issues, including the impact of artificial intelligence on international relations, cybersecurity, digital sovereignty, interstate cooperation in cyberspace, information security, and the protection of critical infrastructure.

The conference is jointly organized by the State Service for Special Communications and Information Security of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the National Institute for Research and Development in Informatics of Romania, with the participation of the Office of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, the State Security Service, and other local partners.