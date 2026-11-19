BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 19. Kazakhstan is seeking to expand international research cooperation to address water security challenges in Central Asia, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

According to the press service of the Kazakh president, Tokayev outlined key areas for cooperation during a roundtable with heads of international organizations and representatives of leading foreign universities.

"First and foremost, this is water security. For Central Asia, it is a matter of economic and social stability. I would even say that it is a matter of our survival. Managing transboundary rivers, creating modern monitoring systems, introducing water-saving technologies and developing science-based water diplomacy require combining the expert potential of different countries. In this work, we count on the experience and capabilities of the United Nations University," Tokayev said.

The president noted that Kazakhstan was open to cooperation with leading universities and research centers worldwide, emphasizing the need to move beyond formal partnerships towards joint research, technology development and practical solutions for the national economy.

According to him, the initial stage of establishing international academic partnerships has been completed, with the necessary infrastructure created and partnership agreements formalized. Branches of foreign universities are expected to begin full-scale operations in the near future.

Tokayev also highlighted the growing importance of international scientific cooperation amid geopolitical tensions, noting that advances in artificial intelligence, new materials, energy and biotechnology were transforming economies, labor markets and education systems.

He stressed that achieving technological progress required coordinated efforts by the state, universities and businesses, as well as investment in human capital, education, science and innovation.

Tokayev also identified the training of qualified personnel needed for the country's large-scale transformation as another priority.

"Kazakhstan is embarking on the implementation of the People's Construction initiative. This should be understood not simply as the construction of individual facilities. It is about the large-scale modernization of national infrastructure - from energy, including nuclear power, to transport, water management and digital infrastructure. The core principle of this nationwide initiative is straightforward: 'Build, and build more.' Essentially, this is our response to the challenges of the new era of artificial intelligence. Implementing a task of such unprecedented scale requires training a new generation of engineers, technical specialists and researchers. We invite our partners to join efforts in training such personnel and conducting applied research in the identified priority areas," the president said.