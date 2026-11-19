BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 19. Uzbekistan and Oman have signed an agreement introducing visa-free travel for citizens of both countries for stays of up to 30 days per visit, with a maximum of 180 days within a calendar year, the Uzbek presidential press secretary said.

The agreement was signed on November 17 during Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev's state visit to Oman.

Under the agreement, citizens of both countries holding biometric passports valid for at least six months will be allowed to enter, stay in, transit through and leave the territory of the other country without a visa.

The visa-free arrangement does not apply to individuals traveling for purposes requiring permanent residence, education or employment authorization. Stays exceeding the established period will be subject to visa requirements under the legislation of the receiving country.

The agreement also establishes procedures for extending stays free of charge in cases of force majeure, as well as arrangements for issuing temporary travel documents and visas if a passport is lost or damaged.

Both countries retain the right to refuse entry to individuals considered undesirable or to shorten their permitted stay.

The agreement is expected to facilitate travel between the two countries and support the development of tourism, business ties and cultural and humanitarian exchanges.

It will enter into force 30 days after both countries exchange written notifications confirming the completion of their respective domestic procedures.