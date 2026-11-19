BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 19. The third high-level conference of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE PA), focusing on the role of parliaments in promoting international law, dialogue, trust and security, was held in Ashgabat on November 17–18.

According to the Turkmen MFA, the event was organized by the Mejlis of Turkmenistan jointly with the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly.

The conference brought together heads and representatives of parliaments from OSCE participating States, OSCE PA President Mykyta Poturaiev, OSCE PA Secretary General Roberto Montella, representatives of international organizations and experts.

Discussions focused on parliamentary diplomacy, strengthening international law, environmental security and climate resilience, disaster prevention, and improving international legal frameworks for regulating emerging technologies.

Participants also highlighted the role of parliaments in building trust between states, promoting peaceful dialogue and establishing legal foundations for sustainable development.

The conference addressed Turkmenistan's policy of neutrality, which has been recognized three times by UN General Assembly resolutions, and the country's efforts to promote international cooperation. Particular attention was given to Turkmenistan's initiative to proclaim 2028 the Year of International Law, aimed at strengthening the legal foundations of peace and cooperation, promoting respect for the UN Charter and advancing the peaceful settlement of disputes.

Following the conference, participants emphasized the importance of further developing interparliamentary cooperation, exchanging experience in improving national legislation and coordinating efforts to address pressing international and regional challenges.

They also thanked Turkmenistan for organizing the event, describing the Ashgabat conference as a platform for open dialogue and the development of common approaches based on trust, mutual respect and international law.