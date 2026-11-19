BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 19. Kyrgyzstan will allocate 50 million soms ($571,755.29) annually from the national budget in 2026–2027 to restore degraded pastures as part of a government program to improve pasture management and infrastructure.

According to the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry, the program was discussed at a national round table on November 19, which focused on pasture monitoring, sustainable management and sector development.

The program includes plans to repair 6,602.8 kilometers of pasture roads, 466 bridges and 406 watering points, as well as to introduce digital pasture management systems.

By 2030, Kyrgyzstan aims to sow pasture grasses across 30,000 hectares and temporarily withdraw 1 million hectares of pastureland from use to allow it to recover. The targets also include repairing a total of 8,382.8 kilometers of pasture roads, 718 bridges and 766 watering points, establishing 170 milk collection points in remote pastures and fully digitalizing pasture management.

First Deputy Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry Ilich Marsbek Uulu said pasture resources were strategically important for livestock development, rural incomes and the country's food security.

According to him, Kyrgyzstan has more than 8.985 million hectares of natural pastures, of which over 184,000 hectares are degraded.

The round table brought together representatives of government agencies, international organizations, and partner projects, including the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO). Participants discussed ways to improve pasture monitoring, restore degraded land, introduce digital platforms, and strengthen cooperation among government agencies, local authorities, and international partners.