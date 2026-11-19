Photo: the telegram channel of the Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 19. Uzbekistan and Saudi Arabia have discussed ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation, coordinate upcoming diplomatic engagements, and address regional tensions through dialogue.

Uzbekistan’s Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov announced this in a statement posted on his Telegram channel.

Saidov held a phone call with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud. The ministers welcomed the steady development of bilateral relations, based on mutual trust, friendship and shared development goals.

They also discussed maintaining close cooperation between their foreign ministries and reviewed the schedule of upcoming visits and joint events.

The two sides exchanged views on the regional situation, stressing the importance of resolving existing tensions through diplomatic means and maintaining dialogue between the parties.

Both ministers reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening the multifaceted partnership and expanding practical cooperation between Uzbekistan and Saudi Arabia.

The two countries have expanded their economic ties in recent years, particularly in investment, energy, and infrastructure. Bilateral trade reached $178 million in 2025, up 24% year over year, while Saudi investments utilized in Uzbekistan totaled $2.8 billion, an increase of 105%.

As of August 2026, 433 enterprises with Saudi capital participation were operating in Uzbekistan. Cooperation also covers digital technologies, transport, finance, healthcare, and education.