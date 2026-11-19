BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 19. Turkmenistan's Ambassador to the Netherlands, Sapar Palvanov, delivered a lecture at the University of Groningen, where he discussed the country's foreign policy, permanent neutrality, and prospects for cooperation with European partners.

According to the press service of the Turkmen Embassy in Belgium, Palvanov invited students to examine the foreign policy choices facing Turkmenistan since gaining independence in 1991, taking into account its geographical position and regional environment. The discussion focused on the country's independence, security and relations with neighboring states.

The ambassador explained the role of Turkmenistan's permanent neutrality in shaping its diplomatic policy, highlighting its approach to maintaining dialogue, supporting peace negotiations and providing humanitarian assistance. He also outlined the country's policy of active and positive neutrality and its engagement with international partners.

Another part of the lecture focused on Central Asia's growing importance to Europe and opportunities for cooperation in transport connectivity, energy, water management, agriculture and education. Palvanov also shared his observations on the development of relations between Turkmenistan and the European Union during his diplomatic service in Brussels.

The lecture also covered Turkmenistan's cultural heritage, including traditional carpet weaving and bread-making in a clay oven known as a tamdyr. The ambassador highlighted the importance of cultural exchanges and personal contacts in fostering mutual understanding between countries.

Students took part in an interactive discussion, asking questions about the topics covered in the lecture and sharing their views. The session concluded with a quiz on Turkmenistan, during which participants received traditional sweets and gifts.