BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 19. The Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit (ICIEC), a Shariah-based multilateral insurer and member of the Islamic Development Bank Group, and KUKE S.A., Poland’s Export Credit Agency (ECA), have signed a Reinsurance Agreement to strengthen cooperation in export credit insurance and support trade and investment flows between Poland and ICIEC Member States.

According to ICIEC, the agreement was signed on the sidelines of the Berne Union Annual General Meeting 2026, held from 16 to 19 November 2026 in Tokyo, Japan.

Under the agreement, both institutions will explore reinsurance arrangements to support eligible Polish exports and investments in ICIEC Member States, leveraging their respective capabilities to mitigate risks, facilitate access to financing and expand cross-border business opportunities.

The partnership also provides a framework for technical assistance, training, capacity building and knowledge exchange. In addition, ICIEC and KUKE will collaborate on research and the development of innovative insurance solutions to address emerging market challenges and meet the evolving needs of jointly supported transactions.

Commenting on the agreement, Dr. Khalid Khalafalla, Chief Executive Officer of ICIEC, stated: “Opening new markets requires more than financing. It requires the confidence to manage risks effectively. Our cooperation with KUKE brings together complementary strengths to help Polish businesses pursue opportunities across ICIEC Member States. Equally important, it creates space for both institutions to exchange expertise, develop new solutions and respond to the changing needs of international trade and investment.”

The agreement reinforces ICIEC’s commitment to expanding its network of international partnerships and advancing its mandate of facilitating sustainable trade and investment through Shariah-compliant insurance and risk mitigation solutions.