BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 19. Tajikistan and Kuwait have discussed expanding bilateral cooperation and establishing partnership ties between their respective capitals during a November 18 meeting in Kuwait.

According to the Tajik Foreign Ministry, the issue was discussed during a meeting between Kuwait's Governor of Al Asimah Governorate, Sheikh Abdullah Salem Al-Sabah, and Tajikistan's Ambassador to Kuwait, Khusrav Noziri.

The sides highlighted the longstanding friendly relations between Tajikistan and Kuwait and emphasized the importance of expanding cooperation across various sectors. Particular attention was given to establishing direct partnership ties between the capitals of the two countries.

The meeting comes amid efforts by Dushanbe and Kuwait City to translate their political dialogue into practical economic cooperation.

Diplomatic relations between Tajikistan and Kuwait were established on March 31, 1995. In November 2024, Tajik President Emomali Rahmon paid an official visit to Kuwait, during which the two countries signed nine cooperation documents covering trade, industry, tourism, workforce regulation, taxation, education and other areas.

Both countries have also identified opportunities to expand bilateral trade, attract investment, develop tourism and strengthen cultural exchanges. The Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development has contributed to development projects in Tajikistan, including support for the Rogun hydropower project.

The establishment of closer ties between the two capitals could provide an additional platform for cooperation in urban development, municipal management, cultural exchanges and business engagement.