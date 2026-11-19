BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 19. Reconstruction of a 7.5-kilometer section of the Kurban-Kara-Intymak checkpoint road in the Kara-Suu district of Kyrgyzstan's Osh region is underway, with asphalt paving now in progress.

According to the press service of the Ministry of Transport and Communications, the project envisages expanding the road to four lanes, with a total width of 25 meters.

The works also include the construction of irrigation canals along the road and pedestrian sidewalks in populated areas.

A total of 42 pieces of specialized machinery and 56 road workers have been deployed at the construction site.

The road upgrade is aimed at improving transport connectivity in the region, enhancing traffic safety and increasing the capacity of the route leading to the checkpoint.

The project forms part of Kyrgyzstan’s broader road reconstruction efforts in 2026. Since the beginning of the year, about 1,883-1,900 kilometers of roads have been paved across the country, 1.2 times more than in the previous year, with around 56-69 billion soms ($640-789 million) allocated to the road sector. Other major ongoing works include the expansion of the Osh-Kara-Suu road to four lanes, construction on the Barskoon-Bedel highway (with main works targeted for completion in 2029), sections of the Issyk-Kul ring road, the North-South alternative route, and Bishkek’s northern and eastern bypasses.