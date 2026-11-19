BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 19. A delegation from Poland, headed by the Director of the Military Education Department of the Polish Ministry of National Defence, Brigadier General Waldemar Gołębiowski, has paid an official visit to Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense reported.

During the visit, the delegation met with the Rector of the National Defense University of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan, Major General Gunduz Abdulov. The discussions focused on reforms implemented within Azerbaijan’s military education system, the organization of the educational process, cooperation in the field of military education, and the exchange of experience.

In accordance with the visit programme, the Polish delegation also visited Heydar Aliyev Military Institute and Jamshid Nakhchivanski Military Lyceum, both operating under NDU. There, the delegation was briefed on the educational and service facilities established at the institutions, as well as ongoing efforts to train military personnel.

At the conclusion of the visit, the head of the Polish delegation made an entry in the Military Lyceum’s Book of Honour. The two sides exchanged commemorative gifts and took a group photo.

The visit is of considerable importance in terms of promoting the exchange of advanced practices in military education and further strengthening bilateral cooperation in the professional development and training of military personnel.