BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 19. Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan have signed procedures governing cooperation in aviation search and rescue operations, according to Kazakhstan's Civil Aviation Committee.

The document was signed during a meeting between Saltanat Tompiyeva, Chairperson of Kazakhstan's Civil Aviation Committee, and Daniyar Bostonov, Director of the State Agency of Civil Aviation under the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic. The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 7th ICAO Worldwide Air Transport Conference (ATConf/7) in Montreal, Canada.

The procedures aim to strengthen coordination between the authorized agencies of the two countries in organizing and conducting search and rescue operations, as well as improve the effectiveness of their joint response to emergencies.

The officials also discussed the further development of bilateral cooperation, emphasizing the importance of sharing experience and improving coordination mechanisms to ensure flight safety.

The 7th ICAO Worldwide Air Transport Conference (ATConf/7) is taking place in Montreal from November 16 to 20 under the theme "Air Transport: Powering Global Connectivity, Economic Development and Resilience in a Dynamic World."

The conference provides a global forum for ICAO member states and key stakeholders to discuss the future of international air transport. Topics include regulatory frameworks, industry resilience, financing for civil aviation infrastructure, innovation, institutional capacity, and sustainable growth.

The event brings together senior officials from member states and representatives of international and regional organizations involved in the economic development of air transport.