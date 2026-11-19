BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 19. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) will provide a loan of up to 11.4 million euros to Uzbekistan's soft drinks producer Eurasia Bottlers to finance the construction of a new production facility and expand its manufacturing capacity.

According to the EBRD, the financing will support the installation of new can and polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottling lines, allowing the company to significantly increase its production capacity.

The expansion will also help Eurasia Bottlers diversify its product portfolio, which is currently dominated by energy drinks, by increasing output of other non-alcoholic beverages. The move is expected to strengthen the competitiveness of domestic producers against imported products.

As part of the project, Eurasia Bottlers plans to introduce operational improvements and resource-efficiency measures at its new facility and seek certification under the Building Research Establishment Environmental Assessment Method (BREEAM).

The certification process is expected to encourage more efficient use of energy, water and raw materials, helping reduce overall production costs.

The EBRD said the project was part of its broader efforts to promote resource efficiency and improve operational standards among food-sector companies in Uzbekistan.

To date, the bank has invested nearly $7.5 billion (6.8 billion euros) in Uzbekistan through 225 projects, with most of the financing directed toward supporting private-sector businesses.