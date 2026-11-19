BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 19. Kyrgyzstan and France have held consultations on issues on the UN Security Council's agenda as Bishkek prepares for its prospective membership of the council in 2027-2028.

According to the Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry, the consultations took place in Bishkek on November 19 at the level of heads of relevant departments of the two countries' foreign ministries.

The sides discussed key aspects of the UN Security Council's work and exchanged views on current international issues in the context of Kyrgyzstan's preparations for its upcoming membership.

Following the consultations, both sides reaffirmed their readiness to continue constructive and substantive cooperation within the United Nations.

Kyrgyzstan was elected a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for the 2027-2028 term on June 3, 2026 - the first time in the country’s history. It secured the Asia-Pacific seat after defeating the Philippines in four rounds of voting, receiving 142 votes in the final round. The term begins on January 1, 2027.

Bilateral relations between Kyrgyzstan and France date back to the establishment of diplomatic ties in 1992 and the signing of a Treaty of Friendship, Understanding and Cooperation in 1994. The two countries maintain regular political consultations. In recent years, cooperation has expanded, including through a presidential visit to France in 2023 and an agreement signed in April 2026 on the opening of cultural centers in Bishkek and Paris, which was recently approved by Kyrgyzstan’s parliament.