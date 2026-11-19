BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 19. Azerbaijan strengthens its position on Germany's energy and logistics map, political analyst Azer Garayev told Trend.

He said that the visit of German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul to Baku, and his meetings with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as well as Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, indicate that new priorities are taking shape on the agenda of Baku-Berlin relations.

According to Garayev, the intensification of political dialogue, the expansion of energy cooperation, transport, and logistics capabilities, and the deepening of economic ties demonstrate that the mutual interests of the two countries are increasingly aligning.

"One notable aspect of this visit is that it coincides with a period during which significant political and economic decisions have been reached within the framework of Azerbaijan-Germany relations. It is worth recalling that President Ilham Aliyev paid an official visit to Germany this July. During that visit, a Joint Declaration on a strategic agenda for bilateral partnership between the two countries was signed. Furthermore, a Joint Declaration regarding the establishment and operation of an Azerbaijan-Germany Business Council was adopted. Thus, Wadephul’s visit to Baku is significant in terms of enriching the agreements reached during previous political contacts with practical substance.

The fact that President Ilham Aliyev received the German foreign minister also underscores the importance placed on the development of relations at the political level. The conveyance of greetings from German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz during the meeting, along with the positive recollection of the discussions held in July, demonstrates the ongoing high-level political dialogue between the two nations," he noted.

Garayev remarked that, in addition to political relations, the parties discussed opportunities for cooperation in the fields of economy, investments, traditional and alternative energy, transport, logistics, connectivity, and tourism. Each of these areas aligns with the mutual interests of Azerbaijan and Germany. As one of Europe’s leading economies and a producer of advanced technologies, Germany is an important partner for Azerbaijan. Azerbaijan, for its part, creates new opportunities for German businesses through its favorable geographical location, energy resources, and developing transport infrastructure.

"The current landscape of economic relations also confirms this potential. In 2025, the trade turnover between the two countries reached $1.4 billion. As of January of this year, Azerbaijan began exporting natural gas to Germany. This latter point is of particular significance, as Azerbaijan already holds the position of a key supplier in the European energy market; the commencement of direct gas supplies to Germany adds a new dimension to this cooperation.

At a time when the issue of Europe's energy security remains highly relevant, Azerbaijan's role is also significant for Germany. Baku does not limit its energy cooperation solely to traditional resources; it is also implementing extensive projects in the field of renewable energy. In this regard, there is a solid foundation for expanding cooperation between Azerbaijan and Germany in the areas of alternative energy, technology, and investment. The participation of German companies in these processes could contribute to bringing both technological expertise and investment opportunities to Azerbaijan," he remarked.

The analyst emphasized that another important area is the Middle Corridor. As global supply chains are being restructured and the demand for alternative transport routes between Europe and Asia grows, Azerbaijan’s transit capabilities are gaining greater significance.

"Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov drew his German counterpart's attention to the opportunities available for German companies within the development of the Middle Corridor, the Alat Free Economic Zone, and the Baku International Sea Trade Port projects. These initiatives could facilitate more active participation by German businesses in the region's transport and logistics infrastructure via Azerbaijan.

Baku is also interested in involving German companies in the reconstruction and development projects currently underway in the territories liberated from occupation. The establishment of infrastructure, the restoration of economic activity, and the creation of new settlements in these areas generate a need for technology and investment across various sectors. Germany’s expertise in industry and engineering could open up opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation in this regard. The fact that the return of former internally displaced persons and the challenges posed by the threat of landmines were also highlighted during the meeting demonstrates that Azerbaijan continues to keep its key post-conflict priorities on the radar of its international partners," Garayev said.

According to him, the regional political agenda was also addressed during the visit. Jeyhun Bayramov and Johann Wadephul discussed the process of normalizing Azerbaijan-Armenia relations, as well as cooperation within the framework of international organizations. Given that Germany is one of the leading states of the European Union, Berlin's stance on developments in the South Caucasus holds particular significance for Azerbaijan. For its part, Baku is keen to directly communicate its position and the existing realities regarding the establishment of peace and stability in the region to its partners.

"The discussion of cooperation in the fields of education, culture, and science also demonstrates that relations aren’t developing solely within the political and economic spheres. Strengthening people-to-people ties is one of the key pillars of a long-term partnership.

The next year will mark the 35th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Germany. Ahead of this anniversary, Baku and Berlin possess ample opportunities to enrich their relationship with new substance. The strategic documents signed in July, the establishment of a Business Council, and Wadephul’s visit to Baku create a political foundation for building cooperation around more concrete projects.

The crucial task is to translate this political momentum into economic outcomes. For Germany, Azerbaijan serves as a reliable partner in the realms of energy, transport, and regional cooperation; for Azerbaijan, Germany offers significant opportunities in terms of technology, investment, and integration into the European economic space. The current agenda demonstrates that the relationship between Baku and Berlin is moving beyond the framework of traditional diplomatic engagement, advancing toward a phase of broader strategic and practical cooperation," the analyst added.