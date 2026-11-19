BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 19. Kazakhstan is interested in expanding cooperation with Australia in civil aviation through technical consultations, professional exchanges and training for aviation specialists, Kazakhstan's Vice Minister of Transport Talgat Lastayev said, according to the ministry.

The issue was discussed during a meeting between Lastayev and Rebecca Udvardi, Director at Australia's Department of Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development, Communications and the Arts, on the sidelines of the 7th ICAO Worldwide Air Transport Conference (ATConf/7) in Montreal.

Sarah Millard, Australia's Representative on the Council of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), also attended the meeting.

The sides exchanged views on prospects for developing international cooperation in civil aviation. Lastayev noted that closer interaction between the aviation authorities of the two countries could facilitate the exchange of best practices and contribute to the development of the international aviation industry.

The meeting also highlighted Kazakhstan's progress in civil aviation development, including structural reforms to the state oversight system. Kazakhstan has operated an open skies regime since 2017, providing foreign airlines with additional opportunities to operate international flights.

The sides expressed interest in further strengthening cooperation between their aviation authorities, developing professional contacts and expanding engagement on international aviation platforms.

The 7th ICAO Worldwide Air Transport Conference (ATConf/7) is taking place in Montreal from November 16 to 20 under the theme "Air Transport: Powering Global Connectivity, Economic Development and Resilience in a Dynamic World."

The conference provides a global forum for ICAO member states and key stakeholders to discuss the future of international air transport. Topics include regulatory frameworks, industry resilience, financing for civil aviation infrastructure, innovation, institutional capacity, and sustainable growth.

The event brings together senior officials from member states and representatives of international and regional organizations involved in the economic development of air transport.