BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 19. South Korea's Korean Air aims to launch scheduled flights between Seoul and Almaty in summer 2027, Kazakhstan's Vice Minister of Transport Talgat Lastayev said, according to the ministry.

The issue was discussed during a meeting between Lastayev and Jeong Chae-gyo, Deputy Minister for Civil Aviation at South Korea's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport, on the sidelines of the 7th ICAO Worldwide Air Transport Conference (ATConf/7).

Lastayev welcomed the airline's plans, noting that the arrival of a new carrier would help increase passenger traffic, expand tourism ties and provide additional travel options.

The sides also discussed Korean Air's interest in exploring the possibility of launching flights between Seoul and Astana.

Currently, Kazakhstan and South Korea operate 12 scheduled passenger flights per week on the Astana-Seoul, Almaty-Seoul and Shymkent-Seoul routes.

Lastayev also emphasized the importance of finalizing the draft Air Services Agreement between Kazakhstan and South Korea and confirmed Kazakhstan's readiness to sign it. The agreement is expected to provide a solid legal framework for further expanding air connectivity, strengthening cooperation between the aviation authorities and creating additional opportunities for airlines from both countries.

At the end of the meeting, Lastayev reaffirmed Kazakhstan's interest in further strengthening its partnership with South Korea. He expressed confidence that the current level of cooperation creates favorable conditions for implementing new initiatives and further developing civil aviation in both countries.