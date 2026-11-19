BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 19. Armenia has allocated 16 million drams ($44,000) for the procurement of services and works related to the TRIPP project.

The corresponding decision was adopted at a meeting of the Armenian government on November 19.

The funds will be used for preparatory work to clear the project site.

The planned work includes clearing tunnels of rocks and debris, removing accumulated soil from the site, and carrying out other related tasks.

On August 8, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint declaration in Washington in the presence of US President Donald Trump. As part of efforts to restore regional ties, the document provides for the commissioning of the Zangezur Corridor, also known as the “Trump Route.” In addition, the foreign ministers of the two countries initialed the Agreement on Peace and Inter-State Relations.