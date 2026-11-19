BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 19. Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan have signed a memorandum of cooperation to establish a regional digital platform for best available techniques (BAT), aimed at promoting cleaner industrial production and strengthening environmental cooperation across Central Asia during an international session titled "Digital Platform and Regional Programme of the Central Asian Bureau for Best Available Techniques," held at Kazakhstan's National Pavilion on the sidelines of the 31st United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31) on Thursday, November 19.

According to Uzbekistan's Committee on Ecology and Climate Change, organized by Kazakhstan's International Center for Green Technologies and Investment Projects, the session brought together representatives of environmental authorities from Central Asian countries, international organizations and industry experts to discuss industrial modernization and the adoption of best available techniques.

Uzbekistan was represented by Vyacheslav Shi-syan, deputy director general of the Center for State Environmental Review under the National Committee on Ecology and Climate Change.

During the session, the Uzbek delegation highlighted the role of BAT in improving industrial environmental performance, promoting the efficient use of natural resources and reducing pollutant and greenhouse gas emissions.

Participants also discussed the development of modern environmental regulatory mechanisms based on technology-specific standards, comprehensive technological audits and the gradual adoption of more environmentally efficient production processes.

The proposed regional digital platform is expected to facilitate the exchange of advanced technological solutions, support the development of BAT reference documents and promote coordinated approaches to industrial environmental modernization across Central Asia.

Particular attention was given to cooperation with international expert organizations, including the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), as well as drawing on the experience of South Korea and European countries in technology-based environmental regulation and pollution prevention.

In addition to the four-country memorandum, the Kazakh International Center for Green Technologies and Investment Projects and the Uzbek side exchanged documents expressing their intention to cooperate on comprehensive technological audits and the implementation of best available techniques.

The agreements are intended to combine the countries' scientific, technical and expert resources, strengthen regional environmental regulation and accelerate the modernization of industrial facilities.

Uzbekistan's participation in the initiative is part of its broader efforts to improve environmental standards, promote cleaner industrial technologies and advance its national climate objectives.