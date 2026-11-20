BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 20. Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan have discussed ways to deepen cooperation among CIS member states through international parliamentary organizations, including expanding ties in the legislative sphere, the press and public relations department of the Parliament reported.

The issues were discussed at a meeting attended by Speaker of Azerbaijani Parliament Sahiba Gafarova and Chairman of Turkmenistan's Halk Maslahaty and National Leader of the Turkmen People Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

The meeting brought together parliamentary speakers participating in the Council and the 61st plenary session of the Interparliamentary Assembly of the Commonwealth of Independent States (IPA CIS).

Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov spoke positively about the work of the IPA CIS, noting that over many years the Assembly had made a significant contribution to building a strong legal framework for interstate cooperation.

The Chairman of Turkmenistan's Halk Maslahaty also briefed the parliamentary speakers on the long-standing relations between his country and other member states of the organization, as well as joint projects. He said Turkmenistan intended to continue its efforts in this area.