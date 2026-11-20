BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 20. Uzbekistan's Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Türkiye (TOBB) have exchanged views on strengthening cooperation between their chambers of commerce and introducing new mechanisms to support businesses, including the ATA Carnet system for international trade and transport, following a meeting in Tashkent on Friday, November 20.

According to the Uzbek Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the issues were discussed during a meeting between Jamil Maksudi, adviser to the chairman of Uzbekistan's Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and Mustafa Bayburtlu, Deputy Secretary General of the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Türkiye (TOBB).

The parties reviewed opportunities to expand cooperation between the two organizations and discussed TOBB's participation in an upcoming international business forum scheduled to take place in Tashkent.

Maksudi shared Uzbekistan's experience in identifying business challenges and proposals across different industries, analyzing systemic issues and submitting recommendations to government agencies to address them.

He also outlined efforts to develop the chamber's membership system and introduce the ATA Carnet mechanism, which facilitates the temporary movement of goods across international borders without payment of customs duties and taxes.

TOBB representatives presented Türkiye's experience in maintaining trade registries, issuing certificates of origin and preferential trade documents, registering companies through a one-stop-shop system and providing services to businesses.

Bayburtlu proposed organizing a study visit to Ankara for specialists from relevant Uzbek ministries and government agencies to examine these practices in greater detail.

The meeting concluded with both sides agreeing to expand cooperation, increase the exchange of expertise and continue practical work on the issues discussed.