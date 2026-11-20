BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 20. Azerbaijan Railways CJSC (ADY) has announced an international tender for the development and implementation of an SAP S/4HANA Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system as part of its digital transformation program. The contract will cover system design, integration with existing information systems, data migration and full deployment.

The announcement was published in the tender section of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) website.

According to the information, the tender is being held under the Azerbaijan Railways Digital Transformation Project, financed through ADB Loan No. 4497. Part of the allocated funds will be used to pay for the contract to procure and implement the SAP S/4HANA ERP system.

The winning company will be responsible for developing business methodologies for ADY, designing the solution architecture and implementing the SAP S/4HANA ERP system in full. The work will include system configuration, development of custom software components, integration with existing systems, data migration, testing, end-user training and commissioning.

The supplier will also be responsible for ensuring the system's stable operation after its launch, providing technical support and resolving issues arising during the initial operational period. The contract will also require the supplier to provide all SAP software licenses, subscriptions and other usage rights necessary for the proposed solution.

The implementation period is set at 18 months, from the initial preparation stage through the completion of initial operational support. The system is expected to go live no later than the end of the 15th month. Initial operational and stabilization support will be provided during months 16–18. This will be followed by a further 12-month warranty period during which technical support will be available. The total contract period will therefore be 30 months.

The tender will be conducted through an international open competitive procedure in accordance with ADB procurement regulations, without prequalification. Bids will be evaluated under a single-stage, two-envelope procedure. Technical criteria will account for 80% of the overall evaluation, while financial criteria will make up the remaining 20%. No preference will be given to domestic bidders.

Companies wishing to participate must submit audited financial statements for the past three years and demonstrate positive net assets as of the end of the latest reporting year. The minimum average annual turnover requirement for the past three years is $4 million. In addition, bidders must have access to liquid assets, a credit line or other financial resources of at least $500,000 to cover the contract's cash flow requirements.

Under the experience requirements, bidders must have successfully completed, as the lead supplier, at least one contract worth $10 million or two contracts worth at least $5 million each over the past five years. The projects must have been similar in nature and complexity to the proposed contract.

Eligible companies seeking to obtain the tender documents must contact ADY's Project Implementation Group for Procurement. To receive the documents in English, they must submit a written request on official letterhead, signed by an authorized representative, and pay a non-refundable fee of $100 or 170 manat. Following payment, the tender documents will be provided electronically in PDF format.

The deadline for submission of bids is January 6, 2027, at 3:00 p.m. Baku time. Bids must be delivered to ADY's head office at 230 Dilara Aliyeva Street, Baku. Participants must also provide bid security in accordance with the requirements set out in the tender documents.

Bids will be opened immediately after the submission deadline, in the presence of bidders' representatives. Late submissions will not be accepted.