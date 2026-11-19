BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 19. On November 19, a presentation ceremony was held at the Azerbaijan Writers' Union for the book "View Through the Security Prism," authored by Azer Garayev, a veteran of Azerbaijan’s security services, an honorary employee of the State Security Service (SSS), and a retired colonel, Trend’s correspondent reports.

The event was attended by writers, MPs, veterans of Azerbaijan’s security services, public and political figures, media representatives, the author’s relatives and family members, and other officials.

Speaking at the event, Salim Babullaoghlu, Secretary for International Relations and Translation Affairs at the Azerbaijan Writers' Union, highlighted the significance of books and the mother tongue in the context of national security.

He noted that from their earliest years, individuals become bearers of their mother tongue; throughout their lives, they think, speak, and express their thoughts in that language.

"People die or fall into captivity, but no one has ever seen shackles placed upon the word itself. Azer Garayev’s book is a collection of articles that reflect the experience he gained over many years, the operations in which he participated, and his perspective on issues of state priority," Babullaoghlu remarked.

He noted that the book's foreword also provides a comprehensive overview of the subject matter and expressed hope that the public would engage in discussions regarding the publication and that readers would share their own perspectives.

Sahil Karimli, Deputy Director of the Trend News Agency and an Honored Journalist, spoke next, emphasizing the book's significance in educating the younger generation and instilling national-moral values and the principles of statehood.

He noted that the rich life and service experience of veterans from Azerbaijan’s security agencies could play a vital role in shaping the worldview of future generations.

"The experience and professional approaches they have accumulated over the years will make a significant contribution to shaping the worldview of the younger generation, enabling them to develop a deeper and more objective perspective on events. One of the primary objectives of the book, ‘View Through the Security Prism,’ is to educate young people, foster their analytical thinking skills, and cultivate a keen sense of responsibility toward national interests," Karimli remarked.

He noted that the book provides extensive coverage of the national governance strategy established by National Leader Heydar Aliyev, as well as the successful continuation of this policy by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev. Furthermore, the book addresses the operational activities of the State Security Service, the 44-day Patriotic War, and issues concerning Armenia-Azerbaijan relations.

The author of the book, Azer Garayev, a veteran of Azerbaijan’s security agencies and a retired colonel, explained the rationale behind the choice of the publication's title. He noted that the nature of his professional work and the role of security in the state's development led him to approach these matters specifically through this lens.

"We view everything through the prism of security. No development is possible without security. I approach processes occurring in the economy, finance, and other sectors of the state from this perspective as well. Our primary focus has always been the security of the state," Garayev said.

He expressed his gratitude to the leadership of the State Security Service for their support in the creation of the book. Garayev also pointed out that the first chapter of the publication is dedicated to the work of National Leader Heydar Aliyev within the security agencies and the initiatives he undertook in this sphere.

Speaking at the event, Ibrahim Guliyev, Doctor of Law and an Honored Teacher, described the book “View Through the Security Prism” as a significant publication in terms of its content and substance. He characterized the book's presentation as a notable event for the Azerbaijani public.

Guliyev said that the existence and development of a state, as well as the protection of its citizens' rights, depend primarily on ensuring security.

"Without state security, a state cannot exist, survive, or endure. Nor can it adequately protect the rights of its citizens. Following the restoration of Azerbaijan's independence and the return of National Leader Heydar Aliyev to power, a security concept was developed. Its implementation was entrusted to the relevant institutions, primarily the law enforcement agencies responsible for this sector," he noted. Addressing the book's significance for the study of the country's socio-political history, Guliyev noted that the publication reflects the complex historical path traversed by Azerbaijan.

"Beyond being a historical account, this book is also an expression of the author's civic stance. The life path taken by Azer Garayev should serve as an example for our modern youth. Maintaining socio-political stability is the duty not only of the country's leadership but also of every single citizen. It must be conveyed to young people, in particular, what state security entails and how profound a responsibility it is to safeguard it," Guliyev added.

Emphasizing the educational and ideological significance of the book, he noted the importance of extending outreach in this regard to a broader audience.

Speaking at the event, Elshad Goja, a retired colonel of the State Security Service (SSS), highlighted Azer Garayev’s professionalism and the experience he gained within the security services. He noted that he had personally witnessed Azer Garayev’s professional qualities on many occasions during their time serving together.

Goja remarked that Azer Garayev is a worthy representative of the school of professionalism established by National Leader Heydar Aliyev.

"His experience and service within the state security agencies deserve special recognition. Not everyone earns the title of 'Honorary Officer.' I have witnessed firsthand just how experienced, competent, and professional Azer Garayev is," he said.

Shahin Sayilov, an Honorary Officer of the State Security Service, also spoke, highlighting Azer Garayev’s professionalism, the support he provided to his colleagues in the security services, and his role in the investigation of incidents. He noted that Azer Garayev consistently provided close operational support to officers in uncovering and resolving acts of terrorism and subversion.

Sayilov highly appreciated the author's book, “View Through the Security Prism.”

"This book is our history. I believe it will become a 'handbook,' a constant reference, for the academy and for personnel within security agencies," he noted.

Speaking at the event, Mirshahin Aghayev, Director of the Real Analysis and Information Center, highlighted the book's significance in the context of safeguarding national security and raising public awareness in the modern era. He noted that following the restoration of Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity and state sovereignty, one of the primary objectives is to ensure national security and protect every citizen.

Aghayev pointed out that the nature of security threats has evolved in the modern age; it is no longer necessary to employ vast military resources to occupy a state.

"In the past, countries built large armies, tanks, cannons, and artillery to seize each other's territories. Today, however, there are easier ways to carry out an occupation. By spending just a few manats, it is extremely easy to influence people through digital means, via megabytes of data. In such an era, books addressing security issues, the development of means of resistance, and the preservation of a national ideology take on special significance," he said.

Aghayev emphasized that the book “View Through the Security Prism” contains not only the author's personal impressions but also generalizations and conclusions drawn from researched facts.

He added that safeguarding state independence is the responsibility of every citizen.

"There is a state border within the home of every Azerbaijani citizen. While our border guards stand watch at the country’s frontiers, the environment in which each of us lives also serves as a kind of guard post. Every citizen should ask themselves: 'How am I protecting the Azerbaijani state within my own home and family?' If we wish for the Republic of Azerbaijan to preserve its independence forever, one of the ways to ensure this is through books such as this one," Aghayev noted.

Expressing his gratitude to Azer Garayev, he emphasized that the book shouldn’t merely be glanced at by a broad audience but should be read with careful attention.

Speaking at the event, the author’s friend, Ughur Hasanov, reflected on his long-standing acquaintance with Azer Garayev and discussed his professional career. He mentioned that he had known Azer Garayev for approximately 50 years and had frequently witnessed his sense of responsibility, organizational skills, and professional diligence throughout their time working together.

Hasanov pointed out that Azer Garayev successfully fulfilled his duties, even during particularly difficult and complex periods, and played a significant role in addressing security-related issues.

"My acquaintance with Azer Garayev dates back to the time we were both working in Dashkasan. Even then, despite his youth, it was clear how responsible and diligent he was and how ready he always was to help others. Throughout the years we worked together, I frequently witnessed his professionalism and his dedication to serving the state. It’s truly commendable that he has now compiled his extensive experience and the work he has accomplished into a book for readers," he stated.

Emphasizing that Azer Garayev’s book serves as a valuable reflection of his rich life and career, as well as his deep commitment to the state and the people, Hasanov congratulated the author on the publication.

Speaking at the event, Rahib Garayev, an honorary employee of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and a police colonel in the reserve, remarked that Azer Garayev has earned respect not only through his professional achievements but also through his steadfast devotion to the state and national interests. He noted that the book “View Through the Security Prism” serves as a valuable resource for young professionals and future generations.

"This book isn’t merely a collection of articles and interviews published in the press over the years. It presents topics such as the traditions of Azerbaijani statehood, national security issues, the preservation of the country's independence and sovereignty, regional developments, and historical events, all viewed through the author's professional perspective.

One of the significant aspects of this publication is that it is addressed to the younger generation because statehood encompasses national memory, a bond with the homeland, a sense of responsibility, and the understanding and protection of national interests. In this regard, the transmission of professional experience to future generations is of great importance," Rahib Garayev remarked.

He commended Azer Garayev for sharing the experience he has gained over many years with readers through this book and wished the author further creative success.

Speaking at the event, MP Afat Hasanova described the presentation of the book “View Through the Security Prism” not merely as a publishing event but as one of significant socio-political importance.

She noted that the book contains new ideas, thoughts, and information, making it particularly valuable for the education and enlightenment of the younger generation.

Hasanova pointed out that Azer Garayev’s long tenure within security agencies, combined with his close familiarity with the work of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, adds distinct value to the book's content.

"It’s a significant event for such a book to be published during these turbulent times, when socio-political and geopolitical processes are shifting by the moment. We don’t often have the opportunity to attend presentations of works concerning the activities of special services. I believe that Azer’s book reveals a number of significant points, within the limits permitted by legislation on classified information. I am aware that this book has already been recommended as a textbook at the State Security Academy," the MP noted.

She emphasized that the importance of ideological work and national unity has grown even further in the modern era.

"Today, threats from foreign states call upon us to unite more closely around the head of state. The stronger a state is ideologically, the more invincible it becomes. I believe that the more frequently such book presentations are held, the more beneficial they will be for society," Hasanova added.

The MP wished Azer Garayev further creative success and expressed hope that more such publications would emerge from his pen in the future.

During his remarks, Vugar Imanov, Head of the Culture Department at the Trend International News Agency, addressed Azer Garayev’s role in the information war. He noted that, in the modern era, conveying the truth about Azerbaijan to the international community holds particular significance.

Imanov pointed out that, through his ideas and writings, Azer Garayev stands on the front lines of the information war. According to him, it is essential that the ideas presented in the book be disseminated not only in Azerbaijani but also in foreign languages.

"A very intense information war is currently underway, and you are on the front lines of this struggle. You strive to convey your perspectives and the truths about Azerbaijan to the public. It’s crucial that this information be shared not only in our native language but also in various foreign languages. I would suggest making the book available in PDF format or compiling your articles and publishing them in Russian and English across various platforms, because we have read this book and become informed, but the whole world needs to know the truths about Azerbaijan," he remarked.

At the conclusion of the book presentation, Azer Garayev thanked the attendees and announced that he would write a second volume of the book.

He said that the book presentation was a true celebration for him. Noting that he had worked on the book for a long time, the author expressed his gratitude to those present:

"You have come to the presentation today. For me, this book presentation is a holiday. I have worked on this book for a long time. I did not expect an event like this to be held. I thank each of you for coming and for sharing in the joy of my holiday. I promise to begin working on a second volume. God willing, if life permits, we’ll meet again," he noted.

Azer Garayev concluded his remarks with expressions of gratitude and good wishes.