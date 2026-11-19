BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 19. Azerbaijan and Sudan have discussed the exchange of expertise in foreign exchange reserve management and potential areas for future cooperation between their central banks, the CBA reported.

The issues were discussed at a meeting between the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Executive Director Elrad Seydiyev and a delegation from the Central Bank of Sudan led by Noureldien Mohamed Suliman Bala, Director General of the Capital Markets Department.

During the meeting, the CBA shared its experience in managing foreign exchange reserves and gold assets amid high market uncertainty, as well as its approaches to reserve diversification and risk management.

Speaking at a press conference last month, CBA Governor Taleh Kazimov said the institution was open to the expansion of foreign financial institutions in Azerbaijan, including banks and entities operating in the capital markets and insurance sectors.

He noted that the CBA takes part in international events to encourage foreign investors to consider Azerbaijan’s financial sector and highlight the opportunities it offers.

"In addition to the foreign banking sector, we are also very open to capital markets and the insurance sector. One of the reasons I frequently travel abroad and speak at various conferences is to promote Azerbaijan's financial sector. It’s essential to showcase our country's financial sector so that interested parties can ask questions and come to Azerbaijan," Kazimov said.

The CBA governor also addressed the integration of payment systems and information exchange between Azerbaijan and other countries. He noted that no international digital platform currently connects the central banks of different countries within a unified system.

According to Kazimov, the CBA is holding bilateral talks with the central banks of individual countries on this matter and has already begun more detailed discussions with one or two of them.