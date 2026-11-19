BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 19. The architecture for content management should be improved, and public cyber-awareness and technological literacy should be enhanced instead of halting technological development to combat the threats posed by "deepfake" technologies, Director of the Institute of Cybersecurity and Defense Technologies and the Center for AI-Based Engineering Security at the Azerbaijan Technical University, Rahid Alakbarli, said, Trend's correspondent reports.

Alakbarli made the remarks during a panel discussion titled “Information Warfare and Deepfake: Defending the Truth in the Digital Age,” held as part of the Second International Conference on Cyberdiplomacy in Baku on November 19.

He noted that emerging technologies enable the creation of AI-based simulations that mimic human behavior, emotions, and facial expressions with increasing realism. While competing with these technologies is no easy task, appropriate mechanisms must be established to address the risks they pose.

According to Alakbarli, although artificial intelligence (AI) can be used to generate videos of lifelike humans, or even visuals tailored to a user's specific desires or imagination, these same capabilities are also being exploited for the purpose of information manipulation.

He noted that while AI-generated imagery and audio can, in some instances, closely resemble authentic material, they cannot be perfectly equated with genuine video or audio. Nevertheless, current technological trends indicate that such fabricated content is becoming increasingly convincing.

"Instead of dwelling on technological progress, which we cannot halt, and which, in fact, we should be fostering and supporting, we must focus on how to develop an architecture for content management. This architecture needs to address the challenges presented by 'deepfake' technologies," he remarked.

The director of the center emphasized that the open nature of digital platforms, where anyone can freely publish their own videos and other materials, has created ample opportunities for those who produce "deepfakes." In this regard, enhancing technological literacy is of particular importance.

According to him, cyber-awareness plays a crucial role in helping individuals and social media users develop the ability to distinguish fake imagery from authentic videos.

Alakbarli also said that a framework for content management should be established that enables users to determine whether the material they encounter on social networks was created using AI.

He noted that on some social media platforms, AI-generated content is already being appropriately labeled. Expanding such practices could help mitigate the risks posed by "deepfake" technologies.

"Further measures taken in the realm of content management could prove beneficial in fostering a safer environment against 'deepfake' technologies," he added.

The 2nd International Conference on Cyberdiplomacy, themed “Power and Influence in the Age of Artificial Intelligence: A Regional Perspective on the Changing Cyber Environment,” is taking place in Baku.

The conference brings together representatives of government agencies from various countries, international organizations, research centers, and the private sector.

The event focuses on a range of current issues, including the impact of artificial intelligence on international relations, cybersecurity, digital sovereignty, interstate cooperation in cyberspace, information security, and the protection of critical infrastructure.

The conference is jointly organized by the State Service for Special Communications and Information Security of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the National Institute for Research and Development in Informatics of Romania, with the participation of the Office of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, the State Security Service, and other local partners.