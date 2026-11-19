BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 19. Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Sahiba Gafarova discussed parliamentary cooperation with the Chairperson of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation, Valentina Matviyenko, during a working visit to Turkmenistan, the Press and Public Relations Department of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis (Parliament) reported.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the Council meeting and the 61st plenary session of the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly in Turkmenistan. The sides discussed the role of the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly as a platform for developing bilateral and multilateral relations.

The meeting noted that the parliaments of both countries support the political course set by their respective leaders and remain committed to comprehensively strengthening bilateral relations.

The sides also discussed the importance of parliamentary diplomacy and prospects for developing interparliamentary ties. In this context, they highlighted the significant role of the Commission on Interparliamentary Cooperation between the Parliament of Azerbaijan and the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation in further advancing these relations.

It was also noted that the existing ties between the two countries and their peoples are fostered through their parliaments. The role of parliamentarians in strengthening the full range of cooperation between Russia and Azerbaijan was emphasized, along with the importance of mutual engagement on international parliamentary platforms.

The meeting also addressed the role of the Intergovernmental State Commission on Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Russia in expanding economic ties. The importance of humanitarian relations was also underscored, and the sides discussed other issues of mutual interest.