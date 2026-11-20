Photo: the Ministry of Economy and Finance of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 20. Uzbekistan and Türkiye's OYAK Group discussed potential projects in the chemical, agrochemical, mining and construction sectors, including a gas-chemical infrastructure project in the Bukhara region, during talks in Tashkent on November 19, the Uzbek Ministry of Economy and Finance said.

The meeting brought together Uzbek Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Finance Jamshid Kuchkarov and Murat Yalçıntaş, CEO of OYAK, on the sidelines of the Uzbekistan-Türkiye High-Level Council for Business Support.

The parties reviewed bilateral trade and economic relations and discussed ways to expand cooperation and advance joint investment projects.

In the chemical sector, they discussed an infrastructure project in the Bukhara region, including the revision of its feasibility study. Cooperation opportunities in the mining sector in the Navoiy region were also reviewed.

In agrochemicals, the discussions focused on a project to launch local production of plant protection products and organomineral fertilizers. The sides emphasized the importance of implementing the project on schedule and expanding domestic production capacity.

The meeting also covered OYAK's potential involvement in development projects in New Tashkent, including construction initiatives. Other areas discussed included logistics infrastructure, expanded logistics services, the establishment of modern hospitals and pharmaceutical industry development.

OYAK is one of Türkiye's major industrial and investment groups. Established in 1961 as the Turkish Armed Forces Pension Fund, it operates across several sectors, including cement, automotive, chemicals, mining, energy, logistics and finance. Its portfolio includes industrial and manufacturing businesses, as well as investments in international markets.

The two sides agreed to continue working on the areas discussed, advance promising projects and develop new joint initiatives.