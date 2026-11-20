BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 20. Today marks the Aghdam City Day in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Thus, Aghdam City Day is solemnly celebrated on November 20 every year, following the decree signed by President Ilham Aliyev on July 31, 2023.

As a result of Azerbaijan's brilliant victory in the Patriotic War, Aghdam was liberated from the Armenian occupation. Today marks 5 years since the liberation.

As a result of the historic victory of Azerbaijan in the 44-day Patriotic War on November 20, the Aghdam region was transferred to the Azerbaijani side on the basis of a tripartite statement signed by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia and the President of the Russian Federation.

Thus, the Agdam district, liberated from occupation on November 20, came under the control of the Azerbaijani army. In the center of the city of Aghdam, the State Flag of Azerbaijan was raised, the National Anthem was played and this was reported to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev.

As a result of military aggression that lasted until May 12, 1994, Armenians occupied 846.7 square kilometers of the territory of the Aghdam region, that is, 77.4 percent of its total territory. Over more than five years, 5897 became martyrs in the bloody battles for the defense of Aghdam. In those battles, 3531 people became disabled, 1871 children lost their parents. More than 126 thousand Aghdam residents were forced to leave their homes.

Aghdam has many architectural and artistic monuments with ancient history. The territory of Aghdam district includes the 19th century tomb, the Khanoglu tomb, the Panah Ali Khan tomb, the Panah Ali Khan palace, two chest-shaped monuments, the Sardaba and Hatem Malik castles dating back to the 15th century, the Juma Mosque and the Shahbulag Mosque.

After the liberation of Agdam from occupation, restoration and reconstruction work began in this city destroyed by Armenians, called the Hiroshima of the Caucasus. In the 4 years since its liberation from occupation, many positive changes have taken place in Agdam, and restoration and reconstruction work continues at a rapid pace. The goal is to make Agdam one of the most beautiful cities in the region. The general plan for the city of Agdam has already been prepared and presented, and work is underway to implement this plan.