BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 20. The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri Light crude oil rose by $0.79, or 0.81%, to $98.41 per barrel on a CIF basis at Italy's Augusta port, compared with the previous figure, a source in the oil market told Trend.

At Türkiye's Ceyhan port, the price of Azeri Light crude on a FOB basis increased by $0.37, or 0.39%, to $94.02 per barrel.

The price of Russia's Urals crude rose by $0.94, or 1.38%, to $68.87 per barrel.

Meanwhile, North Sea Dated Brent crude increased by $0.76, or 0.82%, to $92.87 per barrel.

Azerbaijan's state budget for 2026 is based on an average oil price of $65 per barrel.

According to Trading Economics, crude oil (WTI) prices approached $83 per barrel on Friday but remained on track for a third consecutive weekly decline, as signs of ample global supply outweighed concerns over possible fresh US strikes against Iran.

"US Energy Secretary Chris Wright said oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz had reached record levels as Middle Eastern oil supplies recovered.

Meanwhile, the United States, China and Russia agreed at a trilateral meeting on Thursday to increase the production and supply of refined petroleum products.

Earlier this week, the International Energy Agency (IEA) forecast that global oil supply would exceed demand by approximately 2 million barrels per day in the current quarter. Goldman Sachs also warned of a potential supply glut in the market next year.

On the geopolitical front, US President Donald Trump said he was in no rush to make a decision on the matter, despite reports in recent days suggesting an increased likelihood of Washington launching fresh strikes against Iran," the post said.