BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 20. The Israeli military has struck a Hezbollah facility in the Janta area in eastern Lebanon.

This was stated in a press release by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

According to the statement, the strike targeted a facility located in the Bekaa Valley, which had previously been used by Hezbollah to manufacture missiles and store weapons.

The IDF noted that the facility had been targeted several times during the current conflict. According to the military, after receiving information about the recent arrival of Hezbollah militants at the site, the Israeli Air Force struck the facility's entrances to prevent its restoration.