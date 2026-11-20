BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 17. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan has expressed condolences to Georgia in connection with an explosion in a residential building in Tbilisi.

The ministry conveyed its condolences in a statement posted on its official X account.

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic explosion in a residential building in Tbilisi. We express heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones, and our thoughts are with all those affected by this tragedy. We wish those injured a swift and full recovery," the statement said.

On November 19, a gas explosion in a residential building in the settlement of Zemo Ponichala in Tbilisi caused a portion of the structure to collapse. Five people died as a result of the incident.