BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 20. The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) sees opportunities to attract more private capital into the development of the Middle Corridor (Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, or TITR), Konstantin Limitovskiy, Chief Investment Officer, Public Sector (Region 2) & Project and Corporate Finance (Global) Clients at AIIB told in an interview with Trend.

According to him, the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route is already one of the most significant areas of AIIB's engagement in Kazakhstan, with the Bank supporting both rail and road infrastructure along the route.

On the railway side, AIIB is supporting two major investments by Kazakhstan Temir Zholy (KTZ). The first involves the construction of a new 322.3-kilometer railway line between Mointy and Kyzylzhar, which will increase rail capacity and shorten freight transit times between East Asia and Europe.

To implement the project, AIIB is providing a partial debt guarantee of $564 million. Alongside this, guarantees of up to $846 million from the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD) are envisaged, helping KTZ raise long-term commercial financing.

The second project involves the construction of a new electrified freight railway line of about 75 kilometers along the northern edge of Almaty. AIIB has provided a $150 million loan for its implementation.

Road projects complement investments in railway infrastructure. In particular, AIIB has approved $650 million to upgrade approximately 498 kilometers of the Jezkazgan-Karagandy highway. The project includes measures to improve climate resilience and road safety.

In addition, AIIB has approved $238 million to reconstruct an 87-kilometer section of the A-27 highway between Atyrau and Dossor, which will improve the safety and efficiency of transport connectivity in the Atyrau Region.

Commenting on future prospects, Limitovsky said that the Bank sees scope for a broader, corridor-wide approach to the development of the Middle Corridor.

"Looking ahead, AIIB sees scope for a broader, corridor-wide approach. This would mean supporting road, rail and, potentially, logistics investments that work together to make the route faster and more competitive. By combining sovereign loans, guarantees and non-sovereign financing, such an approach could also attract more private capital into the corridor’s development," he said.

Limitovskiy noted that the Partnership Framework Agreement (PFA) marks a major milestone in the development of AIIB's cooperation with Kazakhstan. It provides a clear and predictable legal basis for the Bank's operations in the country, covering both sovereign-backed and non-sovereign-backed financing, with each project structured in the way that best suits its specific requirements.

"In practice, the Agreement will help the partnership move beyond individual transactions toward a larger and more programmatic investment relationship. In that relationship, public infrastructure investment will sit alongside private-sector financing and the mobilization of private capital," he said.

The PFA also complements the 2025-2029 Multi-Year Rolling Pipeline (MYRP), developed jointly by AIIB and the Government of Kazakhstan.

"The pipeline currently identifies up to $6 billion in potential infrastructure investments. Its main areas are transport connectivity, the green energy transition, healthcare, and climate resilience. This figure is not a ceiling on AIIB's engagement in Kazakhstan. Nonsovereign transactions and new opportunities can be developed alongside the pipeline, and beyond it, as commercially viable projects emerge," he said.

According to him, the partnership is expected to expand both in terms of the number of projects and their scale.

"We expect the partnership to grow in both scale and breadth. That means a wider mix of sovereign and private-sector operations across transport, energy, social infrastructure and climate investment. It also means greater use of guarantees, public-private partnerships and co-financing," the Bank's representative said.

Limitovsky explained that the figure of up to $6 billion represents the indicative scale of potential infrastructure investments. The pipeline is a rolling planning and investment framework. Each project must meet the relevant readiness, technical, economic, environmental and social requirements, as well as pass AIIB's standard due diligence and approval processes. The pace of financing will depend primarily on project readiness and the Government's priorities, rather than on a fixed annual allocation.

"Additional sovereign and private-sector opportunities can be developed beyond the current pipeline, and the partnership may grow larger over time," he said.

The Bank's representative explained that the PFA does not prescribe a single financing structure or set of financial terms. Depending on the project, AIIB can use a range of sovereign-backed and non-sovereign-backed instruments, including loans and guarantees, with the appropriate structure determined on a transaction-by-transaction basis. AIIB's financing framework also allows the Bank to use different instruments to help mobilize commercial financing.

"For sovereign-backed loans, AIIB’s current published framework provides for a maximum final maturity of 35 years and a maximum average maturity of 20 years, with repayment schedules and amortization profiles tailored, where possible, to the characteristics of the individual project," he said.

He added that AIIB's sovereign-backed loans carry a market-based variable interest rate. The rate consists of a market reference rate plus an applicable lending spread, which reflects factors such as the loan's maturity profile.

"For that reason, there is no single interest rate or maturity that applies to the Agreement as a whole. The terms of each financing will depend on the instrument, currency, maturity, repayment profile, project structure and market conditions at the time it is prepared," Limitovsky said.

Limitovsky noted that AIIB's cooperation with Kazakhstan focuses on four priority areas: transport and regional connectivity, the green energy transition, healthcare and social infrastructure, and climate resilience and green infrastructure.

According to him, each of these areas supports Kazakhstan's national development goals and is already reflected in the Bank's portfolio and pipeline in the country.

"Transport and regional connectivity is a major area of engagement. It includes road and railway infrastructure along the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (Middle Corridor), where AIIB has already approved operations covering key road and railway sections," the Bank's representative said.

Limitovsky emphasized that the green energy transition covers renewable energy generation, energy storage systems, transmission infrastructure, energy efficiency and related policy reforms. In April 2026, AIIB approved $400 million for Kazakhstan's Inclusive and Sustainable Economic Growth Development Policy Operation. The program supports the Government's reforms in renewable energy and energy efficiency, the financial sustainability of the electricity and heating sectors, and emissions management.

In healthcare and social infrastructure, AIIB builds on its experience with the Kokshetau public-private partnership (PPP) hospital project, as well as on future investment opportunities identified jointly with the Government.

Limitovsky noted that climate resilience and green infrastructure are increasingly being integrated into AIIB's work across all sectors, including through climate-resilient road construction and the development of lower-carbon transport.

"In each of these areas, AIIB aims to mobilize more private capital and develop commercially viable nonsovereign operations, so that sovereign borrowing is not the only source of financing. AIIB and Kazakhstan have jointly identified green infrastructure, private capital mobilization and private-sector participation as important directions for future cooperation," he said.

He also noted that, alongside sovereign-backed operations, nonsovereign financing, green investment and private capital mobilization are becoming an increasingly important part of AIIB's partnership with Kazakhstan.

"The country already offers strong examples of what this can look like, particularly in renewable energy. AIIB has provided nonsovereign financing for three wind investments with a combined capacity of 420 MW: the Zhanatas Wind Power Plant ($46.7 million), the Shokpar Wind Power Project ($40 million) and the CPIH Kazakhstan 220 MW Wind Portfolio ($88 million), which covers five wind power plants," he said.

He emphasized that the Zhanatas and Shokpar projects were financed alongside the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and other commercial and climate finance partners. Building on this experience, AIIB is now considering a significantly larger project in the Zhambyl Region. The proposed project would combine 1 GW of wind generation with 300 MW/600 MWh of battery storage and approximately 300 kilometers of transmission lines. The amount of AIIB financing for the project has yet to be determined.

Limitovsky added that the same approach extends beyond the energy sector. In healthcare, AIIB approved $113.9 million for the 630-bed Kokshetau PPP Hospital. The project demonstrates how private-sector structures can help deliver social infrastructure.

"AIIB also intends to make greater use of financing structures that bring other lenders and investors into Kazakhstan’s infrastructure. In transport, for example, AIIB’s loan for the Almaty Railway Bypass is provided to KTZ on a non-sovereign basis, without a government guarantee, as part of a financing package of up to $300 million equivalent arranged together with IFC and MIGA. Structures of this kind allow major infrastructure to move forward while easing pressure on public borrowing," he said.