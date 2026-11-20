BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 20. Lending to legal entities operating in Azerbaijan’s real estate sector rose by 5.5%, totaling 44.4 million manat ($26.1 million) as of the end of September 2026.

According to Trend’s calculations based on the statistical bulletin of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), compared to the end of August this year, this figure grew by 2.3 million manat ($1.35 million). At the end of August, loans to the sector totaled 42.1 million manat ($24.8 million).

Long-term loans accounted for the largest share of the loan portfolio. At the end of September, loans in this category totaled 33.6 million manat ($19.8 million). Compared to 31.6 million manat ($18.6 million) at the end of August, this represented an increase of 2 million manat ($1.2 million), or 6.3%. Long-term loans accounted for approximately 75.7% of total lending.

The bulk of long-term loans were denominated in the national currency. At the end of September, long-term loans issued in manat totaled 33.2 million manat ($19.5 million). At the end of August, this figure stood at 31.2 million manat ($18.4 million). Thus, a monthly increase of 2 million manat ($1.2 million), or 6.4%, was recorded.

Meanwhile, long-term loans issued in foreign currencies declined. At the end of September, they totaled 300,000 manat ($176,500). The loan portfolio stood at 400,000 manat ($235,300) at the end of August, representing a monthly decrease of 100,000 manat ($58,800), or 25%.

Short-term loans also increased. At the end of September, they reached 10.9 million manat ($6.4 million). Compared to 10.6 million manat ($6.2 million) at the end of August, this represented an increase of 300,000 manat ($176,500), or 2.8%.

Manat-denominated loans accounted for the largest share of short-term lending. At the end of the reporting period, short-term loans in the national currency totaled 7.2 million manat ($4.2 million). This was 300,000 manat ($176,500), or 4.3%, higher than the 6.9 million manat ($4.1 million) recorded at the end of August.

Meanwhile, the volume of short-term loans in foreign currencies remained unchanged at 3.7 million manat ($2.2 million). Thus, the monthly increase in the short-term loan portfolio was driven mainly by loans issued in manat.

The breakdown of total lending by ownership type is also noteworthy. At the end of September, all 44.4 million manat ($26.1 million) in loans issued to legal entities operating in the real estate sector were accounted for by private enterprises. The statistical table showed zero loans to state-owned enterprises.

According to statistical data from the CBA, lending to the real estate sector has undergone significant changes in recent years. The figure stood at 281.3 million manat ($165.5 million) in 2022, 268 million manat ($157.6 million) in 2023, 86.7 million manat ($51 million) in 2024, and 28.3 million manat ($16.6 million) in 2025.

The growth in lending from 42.1 million manat ($24.8 million) in August 2026 to 44.4 million manat ($26.1 million) in September indicates that the upward trend has continued during the current period. However, the available figures show that long-term financing, particularly loans issued in the national currency, continues to dominate the loan portfolio.

For the record, the statistics presented were calculated excluding non-bank credit institutions and without taking overdue loans into account.