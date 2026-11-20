BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 20. Industrial output produced by small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Kyrgyzstan, including informal bread production, totaled 201.1 billion soms (approximately $2.3 billion) in 2025.

The figure was calculated by Trend based on statistics published by the National Statistical Committee of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The share of SMEs in the country's total industrial output reached 24.5% in 2025, compared with 20.8% in 2021. The share of SMEs in several product categories changed significantly between 2021 and 2025.

Their share of flour made from cereals rose from 46.2% to 65.4%, while their share of vegetable oil increased from 7.7% to 52.6%. For plastic doors, windows, frames, and similar products, it increased from 21.2% to 25.5%, while the share for furniture rose from 32.3% to 61.7%.

At the same time, the SME share declined in some categories. It fell from 49% to 25.5% for macaroni products without filling, and from 31.9% to 8.7% for mineral water. The regional distribution of industrial output produced by SMEs and individual entrepreneurs varied considerably in 2025.

The highest shares were recorded in the city of Osh (62.2% of the region's industrial output), Osh Region (60.5%) and Batken Region (59%). The corresponding figures were 45.8% in Bishkek, 32.5% in Jalal-Abad Region, 25.6% in Naryn Region, 19.6% in Chui Region, 6.7% in Issyk-Kul Region, and 6.2% in Talas Region.