BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 20. Iran's gas production from the South Pars field, which it shares with Qatar and which is known as the North Field on the Qatari side, has remained unchanged despite a fire that broke out last night on a platform at Phase 14, the Iranian Oil Ministry reported, citing Deputy Executive Director of the Pars Oil and Gas Company Sepehdar Abbaszadeh.

"Gas production on the platform of the mentioned phase (SPD14D) was 14 million cubic meters per day. This amount of gas was met by using the production potential of other platforms. At present, rich gas production from Iran's South Pars gas field continues in the previous volume," he noted.

Abbaszadeh noted that on November 10, at 19:30 (GMT +3:30), a fire broke out on the SPD14D platform. In order to extinguish the fire immediately, a meeting of the committee on emergency situations was held at Pars Oil and Gas Company, and the rescue and fire extinguishing operation was started.

He said that the workers of the platform stopped the gas production in time, emptied the existing gas on the platform and left the platform by means of rescue boats. Due to the abnormal weather conditions in the Persian Gulf, with wave heights reaching up to 4 meters, firefighting vessels were dispatched despite the significant risks. By around 05:00 (GMT +3:30) on November 11, seventeen platform workers had been safely rescued, and the fire was fully extinguished to protect the platform and its infrastructure.

The South Pars gas field, known as the North Dome in Qatar, is shared by Iran and Qatar. Its reserves are estimated at 51 trillion cubic meters of natural gas, of which 36 trillion cubic meters are considered recoverable. Iran's share is estimated at 14 trillion cubic meters of gas and 18 billion barrels of gas condensate.

The Iranian side of the field comprises 24 development phases. Iran began production there in 2002 and is currently reported to produce around 720 million cubic meters of gas per day across these phases. Total investment by Iran in the field is estimated at $90 billion.

Approximately 33% of the gas recoverable from the field is reported to belong to Iran. The Iranian side has been developed by Iranian companies, while the Qatari side has largely been developed with the involvement of foreign companies.