BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 20. Kazakhstan and Singapore explored closer ties in civil aviation, including the potential launch of direct scheduled flights, the Kazakh Ministry of Transport announced.

The discussions took place during a meeting between Kazakhstan's Vice Minister of Transport Talgat Lastayev and Director-General of the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) Han Kok Juan on the sidelines of the 7th ICAO Worldwide Air Transport Conference (ATConf/7) in Montreal.

The sides discussed prospects for further developing bilateral cooperation in civil aviation, expanding air connectivity, and advancing collaboration in aviation security, air navigation, digitalization, and aviation personnel training.

Lastayev highlighted the launch of a new flight route connecting Shymkent, Sanya, and Singapore, operated by SCAT Airlines twice a week since October 2026. He noted that the route marked an important step toward strengthening air connectivity between Kazakhstan and Singapore and would also contribute to the development of tourism and business ties.

The vice minister emphasized Kazakhstan's strategic interest in further expanding its international route network and strengthening its position as an aviation hub between Europe and Asia. He reaffirmed Kazakhstan's readiness to deepen aviation cooperation with Singapore.

The sides also discussed prospects for launching direct scheduled flights between the two countries. Lastayev invited Singaporean airlines to consider operating nonstop flights to Kazakhstan, particularly to Astana and Almaty, noting the significant potential of these routes for business and tourism travel.

Kazakhstan also expressed interest in exchanging expertise and best practices with Singapore in aviation regulation, flight safety, air navigation infrastructure development, the introduction of digital solutions, and professional training for aviation specialists.

The meeting concluded with both sides expressing confidence in further strengthening cooperation, expanding air connectivity, and implementing new joint initiatives in civil aviation.