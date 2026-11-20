BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 20. International rating agency S&P Global Ratings has revised its outlook on the Azerbaijan Business Development Fund's (ABDF) long-term credit rating to positive from stable, while affirming the fund's long-term and short-term credit ratings at 'BB/B'.

S&P Global Ratings announced the decision in a statement.

“The outlook revision reflects the fund's closer ties with the Azerbaijani government following the integration of the Entrepreneurship Development Fund (EDF) and the Azerbaijan Investment Company (AIC) in 2025–2026.

ABDF will continue to play an important role in implementing the government's economic policy, maintain minimal debt levels in the coming years and is likely to benefit from improving economic conditions in the country,” the agency said.

S&P Global Ratings noted that the fund completed the formation of its management structure in late 2025.

“Subsequently, operational procedures were harmonized and risk management mechanisms were revised. Lending to financial institutions resumed in February 2026 following the approval of a new limit system. In addition, the fund launched several new products for entrepreneurs. The agency added that no major operational risks were identified during the integration process.

According to S&P, following the merger, ABDF became the sole financial institution operating under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan to implement policy in this area. The agency also noted that the government was considering increasing the volume of support channelled through the fund, given the need to stimulate the private non-oil sector amid declining oil production.

Between 2022 and 2026, the Azerbaijani government allocated 263 million manat ($154 million) to ABDF and its predecessor institutions, and provided an additional 250 million manat ($147 million) through the fund for subsidies.

Furthermore, the fund's Supervisory Board is now chaired by the Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan and includes other senior government officials.

The fund's main source of credit risk remains its exposure to financial institutions, including lending under government programs and the placement of liquid assets. At the same time, lending and borrower assessment standards in the banking sector have improved as a result of regulatory measures aimed at limiting banks' risk appetite,” S&P Global Ratings said.

The positive outlook reflects S&P Global Ratings' expectation that it could upgrade the fund's ratings over the next 12–18 months if Azerbaijan's creditworthiness improves or the credit risks facing banks operating in the country decline.

However, the agency could revise the outlook to stable if it concludes that the country's creditworthiness is unlikely to improve and economic risks to the banking sector remain unchanged.