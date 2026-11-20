Photo: the Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 20. Uzbekistan and Türkiye discussed plans to develop joint industrial zones and attract Turkish investment and technology to Uzbekistan during talks in Tashkent on November 19, the Uzbek Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade said.

The meeting between Uzbek Investment, Industry and Trade Minister Laziz Kudratov and Turkish Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır took place on the sidelines of the first meeting of the Uzbekistan-Türkiye High-Level Business Support Council.

The two ministers discussed expanding industrial cooperation, localizing production and creating favorable conditions for Turkish companies to establish manufacturing facilities in Uzbekistan. Particular attention was paid to developing joint industrial zones and advancing promising investment projects.

The meeting coincided with the Uzbekistan-Türkiye Business Forum, which brought together representatives of more than 200 companies from both countries. The forum focused on expanding trade and investment, strengthening industrial partnerships and launching joint projects in sectors including energy, transport, mining, mechanical engineering, pharmaceuticals, agriculture and food processing.

The event also resulted in the exchange of 10 bilateral documents covering cooperation in mining, pharmaceuticals, construction, the digital economy and financial technology. Business-to-business and government-to-business meetings were held to discuss investment opportunities and production localization.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the ministers reaffirmed their readiness to continue cooperation on new investment projects and strengthen the technological partnership between the two countries.