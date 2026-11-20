BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 20. Uzbekistan and Türkiye's Kazancı Holding discussed the transfer of management of electricity distribution networks in the Samarkand region during a meeting in Tashkent on November 19.

According to the Uzbek Ministry of Economy and Finance, the meeting was held between Uzbekistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Finance Jamshid Kuchkarov and Cemil Kazancı, chairman of the board and CEO of Kazancı Holding, on the sidelines of the Uzbekistan-Türkiye High-Level Business Support Council meeting.

The parties reviewed the status of projects being implemented by the Turkish company in Uzbekistan and discussed prospects for expanding cooperation in the energy sector.

Particular attention was paid to projects being implemented under public-private partnership (PPP) arrangements, including ongoing efforts to transfer the management of electricity distribution networks in the Samarkand region.

The meeting was also attended by Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and an Executive Committee Member of Aksa Enerji Cevdet Yalçın, Chief Financial Officer Cüneyt Uygun and Selçuk Şişman, head of the company's Aksa Enerji project in Tashkent.

Both sides expressed readiness to continue dialogue and strengthen cooperation to ensure the effective implementation of joint energy projects.

Kazancı Holding, founded in the 1950s, is a Turkish conglomerate with a primary focus on the energy sector. Its business operations span power generation, electricity distribution, natural gas distribution and generator manufacturing. The group reports having more than 17,000 employees, operations in 25 countries and sales in more than 180 markets.

One of its main subsidiaries, Aksa Energy, is an independent power producer that develops and operates power plants using natural gas, wind, solar, hydropower and other energy sources. The company entered the Central Asian market in 2020 with investments in Uzbekistan and expanded into Kazakhstan in 2022. It currently lists Uzbekistan among the countries where it operates power plants and projects.